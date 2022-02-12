New replica cockpit for children at The Spitfire & Hurricane Museum in Manston

The Spitfire & Hurricane Museum at Manston has a new attraction for children.

It now boasts a 2/3rds scale, semi replica cockpit section of the World War II Hawker Hurricane 11C LF751 fighter aircraft which is on display in the museum.

The Hurricane is an imposing aircraft and was the workhorse of the European conflict during the Second World War.

The cockpit was built by museum chairman Simon Collins, who said: “I felt that it was important to engage with the younger generation, to tell the story of our aircraft and ensure that the story continues to be told in the future. I decided to build the cockpit for our younger visitors to sit in and have their photo taken.”

Simon had his photo taken with Tally Westerby, the first pilot to climb on board. The cockpit section is made from scratch and took 10 weeks to complete. It’s made from wood and 4mm ply, with 3D printed instruments, scaled down to match and painted in the same colour scheme as the Hurricane on display in the museum.

Simon added: “I am pleased with the way it came out and I hope that our younger visitors enjoy it.”

The museum is free to visit and is open from Tuesday to Sunday (closed on Monday).

The on-site Merlin Café is open every day of the week and free parking is available.