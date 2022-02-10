Two men arrested over serious assault in Arklow Square

Two men have been arrested by officers investigating a serious assault in Ramsgate.

At around 1.35pm on Tuesday (February 8), a man was approached by two other men following a dispute in Arklow Square.

One of the men punched the victim before the second man hit him with a metal bar. The victim suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital, from where he has since been discharged.

Two men, both 28, were arrested on suspicion of assault and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has any information, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/25673/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111 or use the online form on their website.