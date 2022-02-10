National PE excellence award for Garlinge Primary School

Garlinge Primary School and Nursery has been presented the Association for Physical Education (AfPE) award for Exceptional Primary Practice.

Garlinge has been recognised as part of the Association for Physical Education (AfPE) 2020 Awards which were unable to be held last year, due to the pandemic.

The school has received the award for ‘Exceptional Primary Practice’, for developing innovative and sustainable practice in its use of national external funding such as the PE and Sport Premium.

Sports Premium funding was introduced in 2013 with the intention of improving the provision of physical education and school sport in primary schools. This is the first award of its type made to any school.

Lisa Sparkes, PE and Sport Lead, said: “Receiving such a prestigious award is something that Garlinge Primary School is extremely proud of. We have an incredible school community at Garlinge which has now been recognised nationally thanks to this amazing award.

“Through what has been a challenging couple of years for everyone, the true spirit of Team Garlinge has really grown with its commitment to PE and School Sport. It is a real honour to lead the Physical Education, School Sport and Physical Activity Team at Garlinge Primary School and Nursery, however this award is a fantastic achievement for the whole school community and pupils of Garlinge.”

The award recognises achievement, exceptionally good practice and celebrates success within Physical Education, Physical Activity and School Sport. The award was made to Garlinge Primary School and Nursery in recognition of those who have impacted directly or indirectly on young people and/or the professionals supporting them.

James Williams, Executive Headteacher, added ‘This is a fantastic achievement for everyone connected with PE and School Sport at Garlinge.

“Ever since I took over as headteacher in 2015, the promotion of PE has been a real priority for me and to receive national recognition from a body such as AfPE is very satisfying.

“To have our ‘Exceptional Primary Practice’ noted in this way, even whilst catering for up to 800 pupils, underlines how special this is and it is a real credit to what Lisa and her team have achieved at Garlinge.

“I am sure that this will spur us on to even greater achievements and I look forward to how far we can take PE and School Sport at Garlinge in the years to come.”