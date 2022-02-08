Netflix sci-fi drama being filmed at Discovery Park

Filming of a Netflix sci-fi drama expected to air next year is currently taking place at Discovery Park in Sandwich.

Crews are understood to be shooting scenes for Three-Body Problem, an adaptation of a Chinese book trilogy.

The drama is being produced by Bighead Littlehead production company – of Game of Thrones – and is written by Alexander Woo, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss.

Producers include Rian Johnson and actors Brad Pitt and Rosamund Pike.

Actors in the series have been named as Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Tsai Chin (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), Elza González (Baby Driver), Jess Hong (Inked), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Alex Sharp (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time); Sea Shimooka (Arrow), Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani (Succession) and Benedict Wong (Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

The story is of the first human contact with alien life from a planet called Trisolaris and the following conflict.

The Three Body Problem is being shot in the UK and China. Filming is planned to run until August with screening expected in 2023.