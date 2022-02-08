Helicopter used over Thanet in search for assault suspect

A National Police Air Service helicopter was used last night (February 7) to help Kent Police search for a man wanted for assault.

The helicopter concentrated efforts mostly over Ramsgate although it also flew over Margate and St Peters.

A Kent Police spokesperson said:,”A National Police Air Service helicopter helped Kent Police officers search for a man wanted in connection with an assault, at around 11pm on Monday 7 February.

“The man remains outstanding and enquiries to locate him are ongoing.”