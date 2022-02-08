Ramsgate resident Rosa Ann Richardson marks 100th birthday

A celebration has been held at Poldark Court in Ramsgate to mark the 100th birthday of resident Rosa Ann Richardson – best known as Ann to family and friends,

Ann was born in Harrogate on January 31 1922. She was the eldest of five children and still has a brother living.

She lived and worked in London but fell in love with Ramsgate following a holiday to the town and moved for a new life by the coast. Ann spent her last 20 years of employment working at Pfizer in Sandwich.

Twenty-two years ago Ann moved to Poldark Court in Ramsgate.

To mark her big day family, friends and residents held an afternoon tea party.