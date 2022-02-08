Colour explosion in new Pie Factory Margate exhibition

Head to the Pie Factory in Margate for an explosion of colour in the gallery’s latest exhibition.

Kicking off the half term holidays with an exhibition of large, vibrant paintings of the Thanet area, Margate-based artist Nicola Taylor will be showcasing her work in her first solo gallery exhibition.

Explore the beautiful bays and landmarks of Thanet and the surrounding areas, depicted by bold shapes and vivid colours. Including sunrises, sunsets and seascapes, this selection of her latest original paintings aims to brighten the day.

Combining her passion for colour, painting and the seaside, Nicola Taylor uses acrylics on large canvases to produce bright and colourful art. Inspired by the ever-changing skies and seas, the unique local landscape provides a perfect subject for her work.

‘Coastal Colours’ will be open from February 11-15, 10am to 4pm each day. There will be a selection of Nicola’s original paintings, along with some prints, frames and homeware. Entry is free and all work will be available to purchase.

Pie Factory Margate is at 5 Broad Street.

Find out more about the artist at www.nktaylor.com