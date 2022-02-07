NSPCC Number Day challenge for St Joseph’s primary pupils

NSPCC number day was a rocking success at St Joseph’s primary in Broadstairs when pupils took on the Times Tables Rockstar Challenge.

Years 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 all took part in the challenge against 60,240 other classes across the country. The in-school battle of the classes was fierce with years 5 and 6 exchanging the lead many times.

By 7:30pm some 48779 questions had been answered correctly by St Joseph’s pupils. The school came 405th out of 2328 schools and 60242 classes.

Year 6 came 864th, Year 5 came 920th, Year 4 2637th, Year 3 came 3241st and Year 2 came 4948th with all classes in the top 10% of schools nationwide.

A special mention was made by the school of Year 2 who were using the programme for the first time. Reception and Year 1 took part in special maths lessons and everyone rocked out all day.