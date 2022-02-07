Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds heading to Dreamland

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds comes to the Scenic Stage at Dreamland this June.

Singer, songwriter, and lead guitarist Noel Gallagher expands on the skill of his former band Oasis at combining Beatlesque melodies and the power of The Who into arena-sized songs.

On their 2011 self-titled debut, the group emphasized the craftsmanship of Gallagher’s songwriting, and broadened their horizons on 2015’s harder-edged Chasing Yesterday and 2017’s vividly psychedelic Who Built the Moon?

While all of these albums topped the charts, the electronic experiments on the band’s EPs — which included 2020’s Blue Moon Rising — proved Gallagher was still pushing the boundaries of British rock music, while the 2021 compilation Back the Way We Came, Vol. 1: 2011-2021 showcased the sturdy songbook he has assembled outside of Oasis.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds is at Dreamland on Wednesday, June 8, 6pm – 11pm.

Tickets go on sale via the Dreamland website on Friday (February 11) at 10am.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.