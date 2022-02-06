Thanet community news: Ramsgate RNLI, disabled riding volunteer plea, early learning, Kenyan mission event, college tasters, QEQM Friends and Dickens Declaimers

Ramsgate RNLI water safety team

On Wednesday, February 4, the Ramsgate RNLI Water Safety Team were invited by Thanet Sunrise Rotary Club to join their breakfast meeting held at Westgate and Birchington Golf Club, and give a talk on water safety.

Members of the team were warmly welcomed and introductions were exchanged by over tea and coffee.

Twenty members from of the Sunrise club attended and after their club business was concluded they all partook of a full English breakfast after which John Ray opened the talk detailing the RNLI National Ambassador scheme which was launched in the summer of 2020.

So what is the Ambassador scheme? During Covid restrictions there were less people about to spot an animal or person in difficulty in the water.

The RNLI are asking anyone who runs a business, and lives close to the coast, and takes part in any form of coastal based sporting activity or who visits it regularly to help them publicise the joint RNLI and HM Coastguard message: “In an emergency dial ‘999’ for the Coastguard”…..

If you go on the RNLI website and search Ambassador Scheme, it’s simple to download a poster and display it in your premises or venue, share water safety posts or videos on social media; and chat to visitors and friends about coastal safety. Simple as this is, but it will be invaluable in getting the message across to as wide an audience as possible and helping to save someone’s life.

The question of concerns during Covid was also raised and John Ray informed members on how the Ramsgate station and also lifeboats around the country were able to maintain full alert readiness 24/7/365. However the stations have remained closed to the general public to protect the crew and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Another member enquired if it had affected the lifeguard service. Neil Morgan spoke about his personal experiences as a lifeguard during covid.

The team wrapped the meeting up by explaining the work of the Community Lifesaving team and how it is integrated within the overall lifeboat service.

Margate Early Learning Community

The Margate Early Learning Community brings together local families, services and organisations to improve early learning outcomes for children aged 0-5 growing up in Margate.

The Margate Early Learning Community wants to ensure local families lead and design their work, so they are looking for families to design projects that meet the needs of early years children and their families. They will be holding workshops for families from March 2022, with the aim of designing 1-2 fully funded projects to be set up in Margate from summer 2022.

To find out more and register your interest in attending these workshops, go to https://forms.office.com/r/bzBqf7eqCR.

Thanet Disabled Riding Centre

Thanet Disabled Riding Centre is looking for voluntary staff to come and join our team.

From taking care of the horses, to teaching lessons, to behind the scenes fundraising we need YOU!

We are currently recruiting volunteer trustees to help us keep up to date with policies, as well as people looking to organise fundraising events.

Help keep your steps up by aiding our riders in their lessons, and if you like early mornings there’s always mucking out to be done.

The centre is based at Maurice House in Broadstairs. If you would be interested in joining our team, please don’t hesitate to call us on 01843 863481.

QEQM Hospital League of Friends

Financing the purchase of amenities that benefit the Hospital’s hard pressed frontline staff is a priority for us. So we were delighted to approve a request to fund this fridge/freezer now in use by the staff working in the ITU (Intensive Therapy Unit). The ITU is situated quite a long way from the staff restaurant and so the staff in the Critical Care Team can use the fridge/freezer to store food and drinks to keep them going in their very busy shifts.

If you’d like to help us fund items like this, donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/leagueoffriendsofqeqmhospital

More information about our charity is available on our Facebook page or our website www.ekhuft.nhs.uk/lof-QEQM

Free Girls Mission

Today (February 6) is International Day of Zero Intolerance for FGM. In recognition of this day there is an event at Dreamland. Unlike the topic, it will be a joyous, fun event, for awareness, and community.

Three Margate residents are raising funds to create a safe house for girls escaping FGM and Early Childhood Marriage in Kenya.

Great-grandmother, Sharon Mullen, Jane Henya, CEO, of Jambo Africa Charity, and Shan Bartley, all have strong ties to Kenya, where the safe house will be based.

Find out more about the project and enjoy African drumming, singing and folk tales at the event, in partnership with People Dem Collective, at Dreamland from 5pm to 7pm tonight.

More project details at www.jamboafrica.uk

Dickens Declaimers

We are resuming our annual tea party for Charles Dickens birthday on February 12th, 3pm at the Pavilion, Broadstairs. There will be a live performance of The Jellyby Family from Bleak House by the Dickens Declaimers and all proceeds will go to the Cheerful Sparrows, our local charity.

The event will include a Cream Tea and Grand Raffle. Tickets £10, available from Willow Fabrics, 165 High Street, Broadstairs and gunderwood007@btinternet.com

Broadstairs College

Industry taster courses across subjects including health and social care, hairdressing, motor vehicle services, construction, creative media and design and IT are taking place at Broadstairs College.

The courses last for five and six weeks with attendance one day per week.

Ideal for adults looking to enhance their skillset, change their career path or build confidence, the courses are fully funded by the government, don’t have a ‘previous qualifications’ criteria and support is offered for students with their childcare, travel and digital technology needs.

Contact 01843 605051 or crfenquiries@eastkent.ac.uk

Find out more at broadstairscollege.ac.uk

Tesco Thanet

Shoppers in Thanet are being encouraged to support a fundraising campaign for three leading health charities.

Last year Tesco’s ‘Helping you to live healthier’ campaign raised more than £1million after customers rounded up their shop to the nearest £1 at self-service tills.

The money raised is helping Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK to continue their vital work to improve and save lives.

As the charities fight back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thanet shoppers are again being urged to round up their shopping to the nearest £1 at self-service tills from now until 13 February.

In addition to the funds being raised, the campaign aims to increase awareness in Thanet about the importance of making sustainable lifestyle changes that can help people to lower their risk of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases, and type 2 diabetes.

Trusted health information and advice will be shared with Tesco customers to empower them to take small steps to help improve their health.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “The funds raised will continue to support the health of UK communities at such a critical time. Our health charity partners rely on donations to continue their awareness, prevention and research work.”

The campaign is part of the Health Charity Partnership between Tesco, Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. It is an ongoing initiative aimed at inspiring and supporting Tesco colleagues, customers and their families to make healthier food choices and live healthier lives.

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the South East, said: “As a result of the pandemic, cancer is as urgent an issue now as it’s ever been. With around 55,800 people diagnosed with the disease a year in the South East, we will never stop striving to save and improve more lives.

“But we can’t do it alone. That’s why the support that Tesco shoppers give to the Health Charity Partnership is so important. Cancer, diabetes and heart and circulatory diseases are some of the UK’s biggest health challenges and their impact can be devastating.

“By rounding up their shop at self-service tills this February, Tesco customers will be raising funds for vital research and prevention programmes that could help thousands of people in the region – and across the UK – to live longer and healthier lives.”