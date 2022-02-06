Ramsgate teen to take on Walk All Over Cancer challenge

Char will walk throughout March to raise money for Cancer Research UK

A Ramsgate care worker will be walking 10,000 steps every day this March to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Chardonnay Nicholson, 18, says she loves raising money for charity and previously had her hair shaved off to raise money for Pilgrims Hospice  in memory of her grandad Melvyn Hodges.

The teen said: “I’m walking 10,000 steps a day throughout the month to help beat cancer. One in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime. We can all play our part to support the research that will beat it.

“Help me Walk All Over Cancer and fund life-saving research by making a donation to my page anything big or small will still be appreciated. I’m walking this in memory of my angels who are no longer here and had cancer.

Find Char’s fundraising page here

