Woman hit by motorbike in Margate taken to London hospital

A woman pedestrian has been taken to a London hospital with a serious injury following a collision in Margate last night (February 2).

Kent Police was called after the woman was hit by a motorbike in Canterbury Road, near to the former Sea Bathing Hospital site, at around 9pm.

Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the Kent air ambulance.

The female pedestrian had suffered a serious injury and was taken to a London hospital for treatment. The rider was also taken to hospital following an injury.