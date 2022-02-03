Margate Town Deal pop-up exhibition at Turner Contemporary

A Margate Town Deal pop-up exhibition will be held on Saturday, February 26 from 10am to 4pm at Turner Contemporary.

Margate was one of 101 places given the opportunity to bid for funding of up to £25 million as part of the government’s £3.6 billion Towns Fund. The fund aims to support urban regeneration, skills development and improved connectivity by giving each place its own Town Deal.

Margate was successful with a £22.2 million allocation.

The agreed projects are:

People can find out more about the Margate Town Deal projects and their desired outcomes at the pop-up event. Feedback and comments will help inform the projects as the teams develop detailed business cases ready for submission to the government in the Spring.

Representatives from the project teams and the Town Deal Board will be available to answer questions. People are encouraged to come along, share ideas and help turn the plans into a reality.

To help manage the number of people visiting, Turner Contemporary is asking all visitors to book a free ticket in advance for an allocated time slot.

Chair of the Margate Town Deal Board, Brian Horton said: “Working closely with the people of Margate and its many businesses is key to unlocking the town’s potential. We want to create opportunities that have a positive impact and benefit the wider community.

“This is such an exciting time for Margate and I would urge everyone to book a ticket and take part in this conversation about the town’s future. Your feedback and opinions will help shape the business cases that are being developed. By working together, we can ensure that Margate has a bright future and thrives 365 days a year.”

Clarrie Wallis, Director of Turner Contemporary and fellow Town Deal Board member added: “We are delighted to be hosting the Margate Town Deal Community Exhibition. The early plans on display will go a long way toward helping people understand the huge opportunities that the Town Deal funding will bring and how it will attract future investment and transform the area for years to come.”

Funding is subject to final approval by government later this year.

Learn more about the Margate Town Deal by visiting: www.margatetowndeal.co.uk.