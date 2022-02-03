Après Ski at Rendezvous, launches ‘Fondue Fighters’ night

Tonight (February 3), Après Ski’s ‘Fondue Fighters’ launches its “Chicken Shop Edition” at Rendezvous in Cliftonville.

The menu, with Chef Jim Thomlinson, will feature original recipe fried buttermilk chicken wings, thighs, and buns. Classic chicken shop sides, hot sauce, and roast chicken gravy will be served alongside it as well as a smothering of cheese fondue. For the Chicken Shop edition, that means a molten beer cheese fondue blend.

There’ll be bargain buckets and family feast options for groups as well as Après Ski’s regular beverage menu, drinks specials will include retro coke floats and boozy alco-floats. The retro theme is completed with a cheesy ’80s soundtrack and the now popular, beer pong competitions.

Fondue Fighters is the latest in a series of Après Ski events held at Rendezvous in Ethelbert Crescent.

Launched in December, the concept combines Switzerland’s raclette (melting cheese with savoury snacks) with après-ski-inspired fun. All of the dishes are designed to be shared, with recipes by Chef Jim Thomlinson of Prawnography and Fry Hard fame.

The venue is decked out in faux animal hides to capture the ski chalet feel.

The Chicken Shop theme will run intermittently with two other fast-food inspired evenings. Watch out for Burger Joint and Kebab Van pop ups later in the month.

Prices start at £4 for wings.

Bookings can be made via www.apresskimargate.co.uk