Royal Harbour Academy students test maths skills with The Problem Solving Company

Year 7 students at The Royal Harbour Academy have been testing their skills during a visit from The Problem Solving Company. The RHA students had the opportunity to put their maths skills into practice by solving a variety of puzzles, ensuring that they worked collaboratively with their classmates.

The challenges ranged in difficulty; the more difficult the task, the more points each team would achieve. The competitive element kept the Year 7 students focused on the task in hand.

Student Lily said: “It was great to make us think in a different way, work with our friends to work out fun puzzles.

George, lead instructor from The Problem Solving Company, said the pupils’ behaviour was exemplary and that all classes were focused on the tasks which created a real buzz and some good learning.