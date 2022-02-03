The Planet Thanet Beer & Cider Festival is back in Margate this April

The Thanet Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is returning with its real ale and cider festival in April.

The festival will run on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 at Margate Winter Gardens.

It will be open from noon both days, closing at 9.30pm on the Friday and 7.30pm on the Saturday. Camra members can gain early access from 11am.

The event will feature real ales, ciders and perries from a selection of local breweries and others from across the UK. There will also be food and live entertainment.

Entry is free on both days to all CAMRA members and non-members can pay on the door.

Non-member entry is £6 on Friday and £3 on Saturday.