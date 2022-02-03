Folk musician Sophie Crawford in live gig at Rosslyn Court

Folk musician and theatre maker Sophie Crawford performs live at Rosslyn Court in Cliftonville tonight (February 3).

As a performer she has worked at the West End on War Horse and Amelie the Musical and toured internationally with Translunar Paradise)

She is currently undertaking the Arts Council funded ‘Meemaw Project’ and the Instep funded project ‘Castle Building’ exploring the links between sign language and step dancing.

Sophie is the co-founder of Queer Folk, which promotes awareness of LGBTQIA+ history in traditional culture and is the co-founder of BOYZ drag king band.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7:30pm start

All ages welcome (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult)

Ticets are £13.20 incl of booking fee.

Book at: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/534505/

First hour live streamed at : www.rosslyncourt.com/concerts

Rossyln Court, 62 Sweyn Rd, Cliftonville