Appeal for witnesses to Margate collision after woman in 70s suffers serious injury

Investigators are appealing for information after a woman pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision in Margate.

Shortly before 9pm yesterday (February 2) a grey Sinnis motorcycle hit the woman on the Canterbury Road, near the junction with Hartsdown Road.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, suffered a serious injury and was taken to a London hospital, where she remains receiving treatment.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was also taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

An investigation is ongoing and officers are urging anyone who saw the collision, or has dashcam footage which may assist enquiries, to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 02-1271.