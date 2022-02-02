Neighbourhood policing in Thanet tackling offences and offering crime prevention advice

Road checks, tackling antisocial behaviour and drug dealing and crime prevention advice have been undertaken in Thanet by neighbourhood policing teams.

Between January 17-23, officers and PCSOs from the district’s Community Safety Unit worked with Special Constabulary, other teams within Kent Police and partner agencies to carry out a range of activities as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week which celebrates the vital work of those who work to keep neighbourhoods safe.

More than 20 people were stopped in road safety checks in Margate, Ramsgate and Broadstairs, with 13 people reported for traffic offences including one person caught travelling at 58mph on a 30mph zone.

Officers took to the streets of Margate and Ramsgate to deter anti-social behaviour and target suspected drug dealers. People were also given the opportunity to complete surveys about anti-social behaviour in the district, which will be used to help plan measures to tackle any areas of concern.

Crime prevention PCSOs were joined by Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) officers for house-to-house visits to advise residents on home and personal safety equipment.

The force chaplain for Thanet also came out on patrol with the officers from the Community Policing Team, while PCSOs and the town centre officers could be found in their specific wards meeting and engaging with people.

The knife bins in the district were emptied, resulting in more than 80 knives seized. Officers also carried out searches of parks and green areas to check for any further weapons which might have been hidden in the undergrowth.

Shoppers at Westwood Cross Shopping Centre met officers and police staff to learn more about the work done by the force.

In the evenings, patrols were carried out in popular night-time areas in each of the town centres to remind people to socialise responsibly. Licensees were also visited to ensure they were adhering to their responsibilities.

Inspector Ian Swallow of Thanet Community Safety Unit said: “The week gave just a small insight into some of the proactive work police regularly do to support communities in the district.

“Whether it is carrying out traffic checks, promoting crime prevention, tackling anti-social behaviour, detecting drug-related crime or simply going out on the beat to provide that friendly face of reassurance, officers and PCSOs work hard to keep Thanet safe.

“Neighbourhood policing is at the very heart of Kent Police, and I am proud to have such a dedicated team committed to that.”