First exhibition now on display at Newgate shelter ‘art box’ – but vandals target it overnight

The first, month-long ‘art box’ exhibition is now on display at the Newgate Gap shelter in Cliftonville but vandals have targeted it.
Arts charity Stretch took on the structure as a community asset transfer from Thanet council last year. The organisation works with marginalised groups to deliver art projects.
The ‘art box’ is due to be in place for up to two years as a base to display art. A six month programme of exhibitions is currently confirmed with each lasting for a month.
The current display is of posters from a Stretch Inside Out Project which took place in 2019. This consisted of some 70 Thanet based artists/residents having portrait photos taken which were printed in a super-sized format.
Sadly, these have suffered damage with some being ripped down.
Dean Stalham, from Stretch, said the posters will be replaced tomorrow (February 3) and CCTV is due to be installed.
He added: “There are 48 posters displayed and they are there for the month. The next exhibition will be from artist Chu, we then have Charlie Everisto- Boyce and this will be followed by an exhibition from Margate’s Love Café (run by Libertines co-frontman Carl Barat, chef and restaurateur, Gizzi Erskine; partner and Cruel Hearts Club’s’ front woman Edie Langley and music industry insider Ronnie Traynor).
“We will also have Margate artist Tony Waite and we are just waiting for some other really big names.”
As well as the art programme discussions have been underway for carpentry students from Broadstairs College to create trellis work along the shelter frame which will then have plants put in place by gardener Jason Wisteria.
Dean said: “The plants will grow all along the trellis, all around the structure, so in a month or so we will have a wonderful flower display.”
Benches are also due to be installed.
In 2018 the structure had been earmarked for demolition but Thanet council reversed that decision following a Save the Newgate Gap Shelter campaign.
The shelter was then subject to a building control notice and in October 2019 the roof and seating were removed. The same month it was listed for asset disposal by Thanet council.
Four expressions of interest were received, including community group the Friends of Cliftonville Coastline. The Stretch bid and five year plan was chosen by the council to take on the shelter. That bid included proposals to create the first national museum for ‘outsider’ art via projects with groups such as prisoners, ex-prisoners, rough sleepers, mental health groups and young people in care.
Long-term plans for the shelter include the first national museum for Outsider Art and are said to include a rebuild “that will be sensitive to the original features and incorporate as much of the roof and iron work as is safe and possible,”
Dean Stalham. Big names? What does that mean?
Strikes me of a group of very vane people wanting their faces on show. I mean most people wont have a clue who there are.
Whilst I’m not particularly a fan of this, after debating with the organisers on here when it was proposed a while back it became clear that they are very decent and well-meaning people. I wish them the best of luck.
People really approving of vandals.
I suspect that this is not so much ‘vandalism’ as a public protest at TDC, own vandalism in letting this, once beautiful, shelter fall into such disrepair that their shocking conclusion was simply demolition.
There lies the true vandalism, not a protest against a few photographs of people that the great majority of people have no knowledge of.
Whilst not condoning this action, I do understand the underlying frustrations at the heart of it.
art and vandalism , two very popular pastimes in thanet, and before they start spouting about this being an isolated inciddent in thanet , i suggest they read todays free paper , it dont paint a very good picture of this hole.
Cliftonoverspill is art v vandals is immigration v immigration is DFLs v eastern Europe…
Will Stretch stretch its imagination to allow the public to add colour and commentary to this exhibit? I’m sure it will happen anyway!
Not much of an exhibition that, and the shelter is looking an even more mess now. TDC’s vandalism of the shelter is typical of it’s lack of maintenance to structures in Cliftonville.
Why didn’t TDC sell it to one of the groups that were planning to lovingly restore it back to the former shelter and putting this heritage back in place as it belongs? At least it would have been better use to everyone than the art poster box.
