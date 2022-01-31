Singer Self Esteem announced as headliner for Power of Women festival 2022

Singer Self Esteem brings her passionate, powerful pop to the Winter Gardens for this year’s Power of Women festival (previously POW!)

She will be supported by the Cocoa Butter Club and Margate’s Social Singing Club as the festival returns to in-person events after going virtual last year due to Covid.

This year, rising star Self Esteem headlines the 2022 festival, performing on Sunday, March 6, with support from the Cocoa Butter Club and Margate’s Social Singing Choir.

The Power of Women Festival will run from Friday, March 4 to Tuesday, March 8 and the theme for 2022 is Reclaim and Reconnect.

March 2022 will be the two year anniversary of the first UK Covid lockdown. The whole world has experienced struggle and suffering and festival bosses say it’s time to Reclaim our joy and inspiration, and Reconnect with other people and ourselves.

Power of Women Festival 2022 celebrates the power of the arts and community through five days of inclusive events in-person and online for all genders, all ages, and all the family.

For Power of Women’s headline concert, Self Esteem will sing about sex, love, personal flaws, pleasure and everything life throws at us. She toured the UK festival scene in 2019, playing Glastonbury, British Summer Time and Latitude. Her five star album Prioritise Pleasure was The Guardian’s album of the year 2021, which it described as ‘Britain’s funniest, frankest pop star drums out her demons.’

Self Esteem was Attitude Music Award 2021 winner, BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year 2021 and has been nominated for the Brit Awards Best New Artist 2022.

Power of Women Festival 2022 is also inviting people to join them in a costume theme of Reclaim and Reconnect for the Self Esteem concert. They would love to see homemade, reclaimed or reworked looks, to make it a night all about the Power of Fun.

Power of Women hosted an early Self Esteem gig as part of POW! 2019. Her latest album is full of feminist anthems and her music video Moody features Margate’s iconic sea front steps.

The Cocoa Butter Club has risen to great heights in London’s cabaret scene. Led by Sadie Sinner, the company celebrates performers of colour, many of whom are queer, from all walks (and struts and sashays) of life. Combining spoken word and drag, their showcases serve as one big fabulous reminder that QTIBPOC (Queer Trans Intersex Black People Of Colour) are here to stay – with flair. The Cocoa Butter Club were booked for POW! Festival 2020, but Covid meant the gig was unable to happen.

Margate’s Social Singing Choir was formed in 2018 and led by Thanet resident Hughie Gavin.

He said: “The Social Singing Choir is not your average choir. The aim is simple, to sing some awesome songs together and have a good time. Singing brings people together and each term of the Social Singing Choir builds towards a concert in aid of a local charity.

“So far we have raised money for Thanet Winter Shelter, Oasis Domestic Abuse Shelter and Margate Pride.”

The first single featuring The Social Singing Choir ‘To Feel Good’ was Annie Mac’s Hottest Record In The World’. The SSC also recorded Very.com’s Christmas advert in 2019.

The full line up for Power of Women Festival 2022 will be announced soon at powthanet.com