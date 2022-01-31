Charles Court development comes to completion on former Holly Tree pub site in Cliftonville

A project to build 35 flats, three homes and a micropub on the site of the fire hit Holly Tree pub in Cliftonville has now reached completion.

The pub was destroyed by the blaze that ripped through the property in 2017.

An application by Kentish Projects to build 41 flats, three houses and a micropub at the site was rejected in January but a scaled down application was approved on appeal in 2019.

Developer contributions were 30% affordable housing, £1,824.76 towards the additional book stock for Cliftonville library, £ 11, 728 towards the Special Protection Area and£28,872 towards the extension of The Limes Surgery, Margate.

The build – named Charles Court – includes a micropub/restaurant site which was being advertised for sale with an asking price of £300,000.

The advertising details say: “The commercial property forms part of an exclusive new development ‘Charles Court’ in the sought after location of Holly Lane in Cliftonville.”

The Holly Tree shut its doors in 2016, never fully getting back up to strength after a blaze in 2014 started in the kitchen and ripped through the building.

The pub, formerly Ye Olde Charles, was built in 1926 by Russell’s Brewery of Gravesend. A typical 1920s roadside inn, it was aimed at motorists visiting nearby Margate. It was named after local architect, Charles Reeve.

During World War II Ye Old Charles was used by pilots and ground crew of RAF Manston.

It is said that actor John Le Mesurier used to drink in the pub when he was seeing Carry On actress Hatty Jacques, who used to live in Laleham Close.

In 2013 Ye Olde Charles became The Holly Tree until it shut for good in 2016. In April 2017 a fire ripped through the building.

Some 20 firefighters and six engines, including the specialist height vehicle, were used to tackle the blaze which was finally brought under control after four hours.

The property was so badly damaged that DDS Demolition were on site in the early evening to take down some of the parts of the structure which had become dangerous.