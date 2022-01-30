Thanet community news: FosterCare UK donation, Famalam fun, QEQM Friends, poolathon for Rainbow Ward and BP Drains

FosterCare UK/Hornets Boxing Club

Independent fostering agency, FosterCare UK has made a £500 donation to Hornets Boxing Club in Ramsgate.

The boxing club greatly welcomes the donation enabling them to support and train children in the community.

Head Coach and founder Chris Daley along with his wife Nicola, have been foster carers for 25 years, helping countless children and families.

Chris said:“We’re just delighted to receive this donation from FosterCare UK and receive it with very many thanks. My work both as a foster carer and head coach at the club enables me to help build young people’s self-esteem and confidence and so for my two worlds to come together with this donation seems very fitting.”

As well as helping foster children, Chris and Nicola specialise in parent and child fostering where parents (mother, father or both), are placed in foster care together along with their baby for support and guidance.

The aim of parent and child foster care placements are for the parents to go on to independently care for their child wherever possible. Chris and Nicola have helped many families remain together over the years and they still keep in touch with most of the parents/children they have helped.

Director at FosterCare UK, Richard Compton-Burnett, said: “Chris and Nicola are such valued and experienced members of our team of foster carers. As well as the incredible difference they have made to children and families, we greatly admire the work Chris does in the local community through the boxing club and so it’s a real pleasure to be able to make this donation.”

Poolathon for QEQM’s Rainbow Ward

Margate resident Matt Champ, who is also a partner at Boys & Maughan Solicitors and expert pool player, will be playing 8-ball pool non-stop for 24 hours with three friends to raise money for the children’s ward at QEQM.

Matt and friends will undertake the challenge at Frames Snooker Hall in Northdown Road from 12pm on February 5.

Matt said: “I have personal experience of the outstanding care Kent hospitals provide to children and a few of my friends told me about QEQM Rainbow Ward’s amazing work.

“As a relatively new local resident, I decided that I would try to get some friends from the local pool community to play for 24 hours straight to raise funds for new toys for the ward.

“It’s bewildering and unsettling for anyone going into hospital but especially for children. The money we raise will help maintain a child-friendly environment.”

Matt is no stranger to a pool table having previously made local headlines by qualifying for the World Championships in 2016, whilst playing for the Kent A county pool team. He has also recently played on the UK Pool Tour and won numerous local competitions in his native Isle of Sheppey, which has its own impressive pool playing pedigree.

Matt will be joined on February 5 by current Kent A player Sean Kirby, and local pool players Callum Tydeman and Kirk Knight.

Matt added: “When a child has to spend time in a hospital it is, without question, one of the most stressful times. In addition to their physical pain, the child often experiences a type of frustration from not being in their usual routine and having their own toys to play with.

“It’s not only the child that suffers in that way, but also the parents who have to watch their child’s unhappiness extend further than it otherwise would.

“Any help we can give our local hospital’s children’s ward would be amazing and we hope local people will drop by on 5 February to give their support.”

The poolathon fundraising page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/framesrainbowtoys

Cash donations can also be given at Frames Snooker Hall, 220 Northdown Rd, Cliftonville.

Famalam event

A fun event for families will be held at The Centre, Alpha Road, Birchington, on February 26 from 10am to 2pm.

Entry is just £1 per family with proceeds being donated to Oasis Domestic Abuse Service.

Fun on the day will include pottery, a baby sensory zone, face painting, stalls, portrait photos, meet a blacksmith, pre-loved toy sale, fun fair, tug if war, reading from Margate children’s author Paul Deslandes and refreshments,

The event has been organised by Kirsty Verier-Cordery of Birchington’s Feelgoodmotherhood which offers baby items, handmade gifts, baby massage, dance classes and more.

To find out more call Kirsty on 07792 365868 or pre-book pottery sessions by calling Rachael on 07811 332983.

QEQM Hospital League of Friends

We are delighted this electronic standing frame we funded, shown with Physiotherapist Megan D’Souza, is now in use by the QEQM’s Inpatient Therapy Team. This freestanding device aids the patient to move from a sitting to standing position and allows them to perform tasks using the inbuilt table.

It is used daily by multiple patients (including those who suffered severely from Covid) to enhance their early rehabilitation as they recover from significant neurological impairment or other complex disability.

Also, at our recent Committee meeting applications for funding totalling £35k were approved for:

An ultrasound machine for the Vascular Clinic that will bring many benefits especially for aneurysm patients

9 side-mounted pods to be attached to the bed dividers we funded to enable nursing documentation to be paperless in the Intensive Therapy Unit. (This will be financed by monies raised by our shop in the Hospital).

2 vascular dopplers for the baseline assessment of the blood supply of patients referred to the Vascular Clinic.

To help us fund items like this, donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/leagueoffriendsofqeqmhospital

More information about our charity is available on our Facebook page or our website www.ekhuft.nhs.uk/lof-QEQM

BP Drains Ltd

BP Drains, based in Ramsgate is delighted to announce that they are now fully accredited by DrainSafe, supported by the National Association of Drainage Contractors, to deliver CCTV , Drain Lining , Repairs , Blocked Drains services for customers in the Kent area.

This means that BP Drains Ltd’s operators are fully trained to do the work that they are employed to do and BP Drains Ltd is committed to looking after the interests of its customers.

Barry Peachey, of BP Drains Ltd said “I am delighted that BP Drains Ltd has achieved this accreditation as it says to our customers that they can rely on us to do a good job for them.”

To contact BP Drains Ltd ring 01843 293040