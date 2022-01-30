Marine Terrace remains shut as emergency repairs to gas main continue

Marine Terrace in Margate is still shut today (January 30) as gas mains work outside Dreamland continues.

Gas company SGN started the emergency repairs yesterday (January 29) and workmen are on site again today.

The company says: “ For everyone’s safety, we need to temporarily close Marine Terrace both ways. A signed diversion is in place for motorists via Belgrave Road, Ramsgate Road, Margate Road, Park Road, A299 Canterbury Road and the A28.

“It’s too early to say how long our repairs will take to complete at this stage, but we’ll be working around the clock.”

The works have resulted in a build up of traffic in surrounding roads and a diversion for bus users.

Stagecoach is asking passengers using the Margate-Canterbury service to use the stop at Cecil Square, saying: “Due to emergency road closure due to gas leak, our Canterbury service will not be able to serve Margate seafront. For those wanting to catch bus to Canterbury wait at the Loop stop outside the council offices. Sorry any inconvenience caused.”

SGN has not yet issued an update on when works will be completed.