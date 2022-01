A man is in custody following a burglary at Boots in Ramsgate High Street last night (January 29).

Kent Police was called at 11.34pm to a report of a burglary in progress at the store.

A glass door panel has been damaged and fragrances are reported to have been stolen.

Officers attended the scene and went on to arrest a 49-year-old man from Broadstairs on suspicion of burglary. He remains in custody as enquiries continue.