Road closed as emergency gas main works take place outside Dreamland

Gas company SGN is carrying out emergency repairs to the gas main in Marine Terrace, Margate, just outside Dreamland, meaning the road is closed both ways.

A spokesperson said: “For everyone’s safety, we need to temporarily close Marine Terrace both ways. A signed diversion will be in place for motorists via Belgrave Road, Ramsgate Road, Margate Road, Park Road, A299 Canterbury Road and the A28.

“It’s too early to say how long our repairs will take to complete at this stage, but we’ll be working around the clock and through the night to complete our work as quickly as possible.”