A tale of 30 years in showbiz with Westgate’s Lloyd Hollett at the Theatre Royal

In 1990, aged just 10, Thanet born Lloyd Hollett made his stage debut at Margate’s Theatre Royal production of the musical Oliver, where he starred alongside Christopher Beeny.

It sparked a passion for showbusiness that is still as strong just over 30 years later.

Lloyd had planned to celebrate his 30th year in showbusiness in May 2020 by returning to the Theatre Royal for ‘Lloyd Hollett Thirty Years In Showbiz’.

Sadly, due to the pandemic, this date was postponed on several occasions over the past two years.

But determined to be loyal to his audience Lloyd will finally be bringing this show to the Margate venue on Saturday, March 26.

Lloyd, who now lives in Westgate with his wife Dannii and three year old daughter Ottilie, has been a regular on the comedy circuit in those 30 years.

The 41-year-old has completed 19 consecutive pantomimes, 10 of which were at the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury, two at the Theatre Royal Margate and one at The Granville in Ramsgate. The pantos gave Lloyd the opportunity to tread the boards alongside actors such as Nigel Havers, Stephen Mulhern, Shaun Williamson, Lee Mead, Sheila Ferguson, Gareth Gates, Dr Ranj, Toyah Wilcox, Samantha Womack, Rita Simons and Bonnie Langford.

He has also supported Jim Davidson on 13 UK Tours, playing The Winter Gardens in Margate on many occasions. He has produced two DVD’s, been a regular face at Warner Hotels across the UK and he is also a regular on the cruise circuit onboard such lines such as P & O, Marella and Fred Olsen Cruise Lines.

Lloyd was destined to go on the stage. He would always be involved with school productions while a pupil at Drapers Mills and Hartsdown School, where he stayed on to complete a two year course in Performing Arts, earning his GNVQ Distinction.

Lloyd, now known as The Comedy Wordsmith, has been dubbed by Gyles Brandreth as …’a linguistic comedy genius’… for his unique style of comedy wordplay.

The celebration of his life and career will be at the Theatre Royal on March 26 from 7.30pm.

Tickets are still available and can be booked by calling the box office on 01843 292795 or online at www.margate-live.com

Seats: Full Price: £17, FOMT: £15, Restricted View: £15,