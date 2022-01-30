Pitchside: Rams vs Bay makes for an entertaining derby

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Ramsgate (0) 2 v Herne Bay Town (0) 0

58 Prescott

86 Ajayi

It was a very temperate afternoon at the WW Martin Community stadium as the sun disappeared behind the cloud, super conditions for a top of the table clash as Ramsgate were 3rd and Herne Bay 6th in the table with only 3 points between them.

Herne Bay fielded a very strong attacking line up, only conceding 23 goals in the league this season, and we expected an entertaining afternoon.

Rams got us underway, attacking the Airport end right to left. Good start from the 2nd minute saw Rams Jadama forcing Bay to retreat, his shot blocked. Rams attacked down the right using Miller and Ajayi. The 17th saw first effort on goal as Olopade struck for range, Perrin got down to save.

Bay came back into the game but it was Rams creating the best opportunities. Miller broke through but was thwarted by Johnson before he could get the shot away. At the 32nd Ramadan won the ball in midfield and shot from range, no power in his effort made it easy for Russell to collect.

At the 34th Miller is off injured, replaced by Bate. At the 36th Prescott’s free kick from Rams was wide left, Jadama rose but had to back header into Perrin’s arms. Ramadan was causing a few issues for the Rams as was Peck going the other way. We remained 0 0 as half time loomed. A wonder strike for Campbell on the 44th minute struck the Rams bar and bounced to safety. We entered 3 minutes added time at the end of the half.

Second half got underway with early opportunities at both ends. Aboagye made a last ditch clearance as Campbell was put through by Ansah in the 47th. A goal mouth scramble ended in a wonder save by Russell low to his right, unsighted outstanding.

Rams pressed, winning a corner, at the 58th. Prescott corner, straight into the net giving Rams the lead. This resulted in some crowd issues and a game delay while normality was restored. The match certainly livened up. Both sides made a couple of substitutions.

At the 84th minute a press from the Bay saw Russell forced into action again, making another excellent save by diving to his left. The resulting corner cleared quickly up field, Emptage hit the ball forward to Bate out on the left he outpaced the defender and squared a pass, finding Ajayi to slot home Rams second in the 86th minute.

We entered 5 added minutes, Rams really put in a shift. Ajayi got through, and Perrin made a good low save to push the ball safe. It was Rams pushing, both sides having given their all. Full time whistle and it’s Ramsgate 2 Herne Bay Town 0.

A wonderfully entertaining match with all the cut and thrust of a competitive local derby.

The line ups

Ramsgate all red

1Jacob Russell, 2Jerald Aboagye, 4Lee Prescott(off72), Callum Emptage, 6Denzelle Olopade, 7Callum Peck, 10Ashley Miller(off34), 14Joshua Ajayi, 16Jamie Coyle, 19Jake McIntyre, 20Tijan Jadama

Subs: 3Karn Miller-Neave, 8Mitchell Chapman, 9Oliver Bate(on34), 11William Hoare(on72), 18Tom Bradbrook

Herne Bay Town all Yellow

1Jordan Perrin, 2Jacques Kpohomouh, 3Jack Parter, 4Laurence Harvey, 5Dan Johnson, 16Bode Anidugbe, 7Rory Smith(off77), 8Hamilton Antonio, 9Zak Ansah, 20Adem Ramadan(off69), 11Kieron Campbell

Subs: 15Reion McFarlane, 6Daniel Carrington, 10Aaron Millbank(on69), 18Bradley Schafer, 12Kane Phillip(on77)

Cards:

Rams Y Prescott 70

RFSA Ram of the Match: Oliver Bate

Attendance: 1625