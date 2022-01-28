Opportunities in sport and leisure roles for Thanet young people in new Next Gen Project

Your Leisure will be supporting career opportunities for young people by joining Kent-based organisations to launch the “Next Gen Project” in Thanet from February.

The Next Gen Project partnership of Your Leisure, Inclusive Sport and Active Community Solutions will work with young people aged 16-21 and aims to give them a variety of valuable work experience placements in the sport and leisure industry. The three organisations run sports coaching and leisure programmes throughout Thanet and further afield.

Young people taking part will spend a term working in each of the three companies where they will gain different experiences and skillsets which will prepare them for a potential future career.

Sarah Johnson, Community and Funding Manager at Your Leisure, said: “We’re so pleased to be working with our partners on this life-changing progressive initiative. The Next Gen Project will provide real work experience, in real environments, with the successful applicants receiving support from an experienced mentor from each company throughout their placement.”

The project will take on a group of 15 young people, who will be split into 3 cohorts of 5 people, and there will also be the opportunity for each candidate to undertake training courses relevant to their sporting interests and future employment/volunteer opportunities.

The search for the next generation of people who want to work within the sports or leisure industry is now on.

The induction day for the project takes place at Hartsdown Leisure Centre on February 15 from 10:30am to 12:30pm.

To register your interest about the project, CLICK HERE to complete the online form

The project is supported with training and funding by Kent Sport and Streetgames – Read the FULL NEXT GEN PROJECT brochure online here