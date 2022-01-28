Bromstone Primary becomes a Royal Shakespeare Company Associate School

Bromstone Primary School in Broadstairs is now a Royal Shakespeare Company Associate School.

The school was successful in a selection process to become one of 22 in Kent to work alongside the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company.

During the next 2-years Bromstone will be working in partnership with the RSC as one of their associate partnership schools, giving pupils the opportunity of working alongside RSC actors and directors.

This year the project is working towards a production on Much Ado About Nothing with a selection of Year 5 children. The 22 participating schools across Kent will perform a collaborative production at the Marlowe theatre later this year.

Leader of Curriculum, Amanda Dissington said: “As a school we are proud to be part of this project and feel that the children will really benefit from the opportunities that this brings to build self-esteem, well-being ,enjoyment of the curriculum and expose our children to the world of Shakespeare.”

The year 5 Shakespeare Club enjoyed a visit from RSC Musical Director Eleanor Wright. The children developed their characterisation and direction skills in preparation for their performance of Much Ado about Nothing at the Marlowe Theatre in March.