Dreamland Heritage Trust appoints new chairperson

Margate architect Lucy Jones has been appointed the new chair of the Dreamland Heritage Trust.

Lucy is currently Convenor for the MA Architecture and MA Interior Design programmes at the University for the Creative Arts, Canterbury. She is an architect who has worked locally and internationally at several well-known practices such as Rick Mather Architects. She has helped found a design collective and also practices independently.

Lucy has experience of a range of scales, working with the existing fabric of heritage buildings on large complex sites, smaller scale domestic projects, and multi-media installations in diverse locations, sometimes as live-build projects with her students.

She is passionate about heritage, the environment and sustainable development, which is reflected in her practice, teaching and research activities.

Lucy said: “I am delighted to be joining the Trust at this pivotal time. The community of Thanet holds Dreamland very much in its heart. The team have achieved so much and I am looking forward to building on this good work as we take the Trust into the future.”

Lucy replaces Andrew Baker who has been the Trust’s acting chair since April 2020 when Bernie Morgan stepped down after four years at the helm.

Andrew said: “We are delighted that after a rigorous search and a strong field of candidates we have appointed Lucy to be the Trust’s new chair. Lucy is joining us at an exciting stage as we launch the next phase of our virtual exhibition which celebrates the centenary of Dreamland.”

The Dreamland Heritage Trust’s Virtual exhibition Scenic 100 can be accessed at dreamlandheritagetrust.org.uk/virtual-exhibition