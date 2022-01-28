Boy hit by car in Ramsgate airlifted to London hospital with potentially serious injuries

A child was airlifted to a London hospital following a collision in Ramsgate yesterday (January 27).

The boy, a student at Royal Harbour Academy, was hit by a vehicle in Margate Road, Ramsgate at around 3.30pm and is understood to have suffered a head injury. The road was closed between Whitehall Road and St Luke’s Road junctions while emergency services attended the scene.

A South East Kent Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service. The pedestrian was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Kings College Hospital with potentially serious injuries.”