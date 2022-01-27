Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash in Cliftonville

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash in Cliftonville last night (January 26).
Kent Police was called to a report of a collision between a car and a motorbike in Northdown Park Road, Cliftonville at 5.40pm.
A spokesperson said: “Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a Kent Fire and Rescue response car and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.”
South East Coast Ambulance Service says two people were taken to hospital. A spokesperson said: “One ambulance crew attended the scene and two patients were taken to QEQM Hospital for further treatment.”
In 2020 members of Park Approach Tenants & Residents Association (PATRA) appealed for traffic calming or a 20mph limit to be introduced following numerous incidents of speeding and dangerous driving in the area.
They have now renewed that appeal and have launched a petition for a 20mph zone across Cliftonville.
This road is becoming a death trap, parked cars while parents drop school children off means stepping out in the road without being able to see. With the speed that some cars are travelling, it’s an accident waiting to happen. Illegal silent electrical scooters are also a nightmare!
Princess Margaret Avenue and Queen Elizabeth Avenue are also race tracks. You can go along a watch the idiots in cars and on motorbikes at any time of day. They need speed restrictions on these roads. All the residential side roads need 20 MPH restrictions, not just the odd one.
You have speed restrictions on roads, most residential roads are 30mph, the drivers people complain about are those doing well in excess of 30mph a new set of signs will make no difference to those that speed.
There needs to be a concerted effort by the police to be proactive and do some real policing getting the atisocial drivers and their cars ( if illegal ) off the roads. Scooters as mentioned above are another accident waiting to happen.
Traffic calming does not really work motorcycles go between the raised cushions type of calming or just bob-over the other type and speeding vehicles could not care less.