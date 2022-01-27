Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash in Cliftonville

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash in Cliftonville last night (January 26).

Kent Police was called to a report of a collision between a car and a motorbike in Northdown Park Road, Cliftonville at 5.40pm.

A spokesperson said: “Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a Kent Fire and Rescue response car and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service says two people were taken to hospital. A spokesperson said: “One ambulance crew attended the scene and two patients were taken to QEQM Hospital for further treatment.”

In 2020 members of Park Approach Tenants & Residents Association (PATRA) appealed for traffic calming or a 20mph limit to be introduced following numerous incidents of speeding and dangerous driving in the area.

They have now renewed that appeal and have launched a petition for a 20mph zone across Cliftonville.