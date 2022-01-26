Beer pong, cocktails and music promised at new Thanet venue Bounced

Beer pong tables, cocktails and a ‘killer DJ’ will be some of the fun on offer with the opening of a new night life venue in Thanet.

Bounced- Thanet will be opening in the Spring at the Under 1 Roof site in Pysons Road, Ramsgate, but is a separate, adult venue.

Owning company Westwood One says there will be Ping Pong tables, darts and targets, cocktail bar, food, live music nights, hen parties, stag dos and work parties.

A company spokesperson said the idea came after a visit to a similar site in Vancouver and said the venue would offer “an all new night life experience.”

Bounced will be open for over 18s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 5pm-11pm.

Or the website by clicking here