Witness appeal following bike and car collision at Minster roundabout

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and a cyclist at the Minster roundabout.

It was reported that a cyclist and the driver of a white Ford Kuga car both left Minster Road, to travel over the Minster roundabout when the collision took place.

A man suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which took place between 2.45pm and 3.15pm on Wednesday 12 January, to come forward.

Anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage which might assist enquiries is also asked to get in contact.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 12-1314.