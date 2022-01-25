Virtual jobs fair, ‘care fair’ and kickstart and volunteer roles on offer amid ‘strong’ post-covid recovery of Thanet jobs market

A virtual jobs fair will be held tomorrow (January 26) from 11am and include recruitment for Pro Force/Thanet Earth, civil service – Counter Fraud, Achieve Together, Your Leisure, Capita and Target Funding Services.

The link to register is: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/jobs-fair-tickets-241722788367

Once registered a link to join the event will be sent,

A Care Fair with employers such as Acorn Group Children’s Service, Caremark, Turning Point and Achieve Together will also be held this month.

The event is in Margate on January 31 and is by appointment through a person’s Job Centre Work Coach due to limited space.

Tony March, Universal Credit Full Service Partnership Manager lead at Margate, said the employment market in Thanet is showing a “strong, post-covid recovery.”

He added: “We are currently working with Premier Inn and Your Leisure to support with local opportunities in Thanet. Premier Inn has two hotels in Thanet. Your Leisure operates gyms, leisure centres and theatres in Thanet and is recruiting for all roles.

“We work with educational establishments to upskill claimants in growth areas by utilising Sector-Based Work Academy Programmes and working with employers in sector specific areas to offer guaranteed interviews.

“We are working with employers such as Your Leisure to offer part time and full time employment across a variety of sectors within their organisation.”

To support new job seekers in Thanet the National Careers Service is now delivering short 1-2-1 upskilling sessions to support people into work as soon as possible. Support includes CV writing, Interview Skills, Career Advice, Job searching in a digital world and training for those that need additional skills to go back into work.

The latest unemployment data for December 2021 was released this month and shows Thanet has the highest unemployment rate in Kent at 7.3% and the highest 18-24 year old unemployment rate in the South East at 10.3%.

Kickstart role

Business Assistant with a Thanet Creative Business Management small company working in the arts, entertainment, culture and education sectors.

Part-time flexible hours and work from home (with occasional in-person meetings which are negotiable).

National minimum wage/living wage

Candidates must be 16-24 years old and be in receipt of Universal Credit. No experience or qualifications are needed, this is an entry-level job opportunity. All relevant training will be given to the candidate by professionals as a bonus. Deadline: Mid-February 2022, interviews will be on a rolling basis.

Business owner Azaria Bradley said: “It’s a great opportunity for a young person, especially someone who is or wants to be a creative (within the arts, entertainment, culture and education industries) to learn about the businesses behind these industries.

“It’s also a great opportunity for someone in Thanet, where they typically wouldn’t have this paid opportunity.”

Volunteer role

Margate RNLI is looking for a volunteer Water Safety Officer for a pivotal role involved in the design and implementation of the Community Lifesaving Plan, liaising closely with the local Lifeboat Operations Team, Area Lifesaving Manager, and the Water Safety team.

A Community Lifesaving Plan is designed to identify “at risk” groups to reduce fatalities and serious incidents by working with partners to develop specifically targeted interventions.