Review underway over return of Ramsgate’s town centre market

Thanet council is reviewing interest, ideas and possible locations for a market to return to Ramsgate.

The town centre, Friday market shut when covid restrictions were brought in during March 2020. It briefly reopened in June of that year but issues around placement meant the market closed again. A new site proposed for Pier Yard car park on the seafront was scuppered at the 11th hour.

Traders were then given the go-ahead to use Staffordshire Street car park, taking space in several disabled parking bays. But there was a drop in traders taking part on Fridays and none willing to set up for business at the site on Saturdays.

The low number of stalls meant falling income, with then-operator Hughmark making a decision to cease trade in the town.

In October 2020 Thanet council said there were plans to create a new Canterbury style format with gazebos and themed days and the market contract would go out to tender.

But there has been no return of the market since that date.

Now Thanet council says it will be putting out a public notice to find out how much interest there is amongst local businesses for the market to return and asking for ideas on management and location.

A Thanet council spokesperson said: “The council is reviewing the market offer in Ramsgate town centre and will shortly be launching a Public Information Notice (PIN). The purpose of the PIN exercise is to ascertain the level of interest in the local business community and to help identify innovative ideas for the efficient running and day to day management of the market.

“The PIN will be advertised on the Kent Business Portal and will be open for up to 30 days. It will be followed by a four-week procurement exercise, with a further two weeks to evaluate the submissions.

“As part of the review, we will also be looking at the location of the market and whether a new location would be more beneficial in the long term.

“We hope that potential traders will get involved in the PIN exercise and share their views as we look to create a vibrant and sustainable market that supports the local community.”