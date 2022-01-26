Tree planting party held at St Laurence Academy in Ramsgate

St Laurence CofE Academy in Ramsgate held a planting party on their field last Friday (January 21).

The school was gifted 250 trees and scrubs by I Dig Trees with OVO Energy, as part of their larger project for tree planting targets for climate, wildlife and communities. St Laurence was part of the plan to have 2 million trees in the ground by the end of this planting season.

St Laurence has been developing its outdoor Forest School provision and decided to use the majority of the trees for the outdoor nature area next to the already established pond and outdoor classroom.

Mr Spencer, Forest School Co-ordinator, and Mrs Mountjoy, Geography/Eco Warrior lead, researched which trees could be planted, marked out the area that the trees were to fill and planned the planting event.

Planting 250 trees was a big feat so the children and their parents/carers were invited in on Friday afternoon, given a tree to plant and a name tag to commemorate their part in the massive endeavour.

In just over 40 minutes, all 250 trees had been planted. A year 3 parent said: “It was great to be able to come and plant something with my child that will be here for years to come.”

Headteacher Ms Graham said: “What an amazing sight as a great crowd of St. Laurence parents and families headed across the school field armed with spades and wellies.

“Our children were very excited to plant trees that will grow and flourish for many years to come. Although the trees will take time to become established, our Forest School is starting to take shape for our lucky pupils already!”