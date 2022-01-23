Thanet community news: Holocaust Memorial Day, Thanet camera club, RNLI, Martha Trust and more

Holocaust Memorial Day

This year’s theme is “One Day” for Holocaust Memorial Day on Thursday (January 27) #HMD2022

To mark the day Mayor of Ramsgate, Councillor Raushan Ara, will host an outdoor memorial service, in Albion Gardens, Albion Place, Ramsgate at 10.30am.

The Mayor will be accompanied by Rabbi Cliff Cohen of Thanet and District Reform Synagogue, Carl Whitewood, Church Leader of the Salvation Army, Ramsgate, and other guests.

The service will be live streamed and can be watched on https://youtu.be/tuDMf6qIrG4

Cllr Ara said: “This year’s theme is One Day. It may be hard to pick out just One Day, as for many, to keep going through each day is a huge struggle, with what feels like no end in sight.

“On Holocaust Memorial Day we reflect on the greatest crime against humanity – genocide. We reflect and say, “never again”.

“When we look ahead to ‘one day’ with no genocide, what do we need to do today to achieve this? A good rhetorical question to make people think, but maybe a little prompt to push them into the right direction. We are all aware what’s happening in Myanmar, China, Sudan, Iraq and Syria and on our own doorstep people are crossing the English Channel for a safety nest and never make that journey!

“Let us accept and celebrate each other’s differences. Let us stand together as a community to remember all those who have fallen victim to bigotry, ignorance, fear, hatred, and intolerance. Let us use this theme to motivate us to speak out when we see injustices, prejudices, and identity-based violence.

“Let us together as a society make obligations:

* Obligation not to commit genocide.

* Obligation to prevent genocide

* Obligation to punish genocide

“I would like to finish with a quote from Margaret Atwood: ‘I hope that people will finally come to realise, that there is only one race – the human race and that we are all members of it.’”

The Mayor welcomes everyone to this special event.

Credits:

Isle of Thanet Photographic Society

The new year opened with a great talk by former club member Trevor Youe, with a focus on monochrome images. He demonstrated how to use light and shade to capture atmosphere and composing images as a triptych to tell a story. An inspiring evening.

Our second quarterly print competition attracted 53 images. Subjects were wide ranging and, according to our judge Tony Bentley, were of exceptional quality which made it difficult to select the best. Ultimately, our Chairman Laura Drury edged into 1st place in Group 1 with her portrait “It’s tough being beautiful” (pictured above) whilst Paul Ralf took the honours in Group 2 with his stunning image “Kestrel” (pictured below).

Future events include an evening with our thriving “analogue group”, led by David Silk, talks and our quarterly competitions.

New members are welcome. We meet at Ramsgate football club on Mondays at 7.30pm. For further information and our programme please visit our website: www.isleofthanetphotographicsociety.co.uk or visit us on Facebook.

RNLI

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has launched its search for budding new lifeguards to start their career on some of Kent’s most popular beaches, as applications open for 2022.

Recruitment for this season’s team of RNLI beach lifesavers has opened nationally, ready for the summer season. As well as rescuing those in difficulty, the RNLI’s beach lifeguards promote safe behaviour so visitors can return home safely.

In 2020, the charity’s lifeguards responded to more than 10,687 incidents and helped just over 25,000 people, saving 110 lives. Successful applicants will receive world-class lifesaving training, enjoy good rates of pay and develop valuable skills for a future career.

RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor Kester Sheppard said: “Lifeguarding is a really unique and rewarding role and if you’re thinking about applying, I would really recommend you go for it! You can gain some invaluable skills and training whilst working on the beach and being part of an incredible team.

“If you enjoy working in a challenging environment, have the ability to work under pressure and you like helping others, it really is a job you will love’

“The skills our lifeguards gain can be an ideal first step towards many career paths or offer invaluable experience for those studying or training in a similar field. Beach lifeguarding can be a great opportunity and a very rewarding role. You could change lives – including your own – all whilst enjoying the beach as your office. As long as you can meet the fitness requirements, pass the interview and you are over school leaving age, there can be a role for you as a lifesaver.

“We have lifeguards who have been working for the RNLI for years, both on the beach and as part of our support teams. It really is a great opportunity.”

Find out more about how you can help to improve the safety of a community and apply to be part of our amazing lifesaving team at rnli.org/BeALifeguard.

Sandwich Technology School

As part of Sandwich Technology Schools National Poetry Day celebrations last October, students were invited to write a poem on the theme of Empowerment for the Young Writers’ ‘Empowered’ poetry competition. The competition encouraged students to take back some control over their lives, following more than a year of school closures, isolation and general disruption to their education, by using their voices to express themselves through poetry. The theme inspired the students to empower themselves, and others, through their words.

STS are delighted to announce the following students have won; Evie, Isabella and Brooke in year 7, Harry in year 8 and Jemima in year 9. Their entries to the Young Writers’ poetry writing competition were chosen for publication from over 12,000 entries!

Here is an excerpt from Isabella’s poem titled Empowered People;

“…Equal rights are within our sight,

Mothers are motivational, mighty and magnificent: Respect,

Practice your smile, it opens more than a mile.

Oceans without plastic, now wouldn’t that be fantastic!…”

By Isabella Yr7

Each student has received a certificate and bookmark and, most excitingly, their work is going to be published in an actual book. They are going to be published authors, what a fantastic achievement.

Martha Trust

East Kent disability charity Martha Trust has nine places in the TCS London Marathon 2022 which this year is being held on Sunday 2nd October.

Five places have already been allocated so they are looking to fill their last four places.

As a fundraising event, there is no race in the world that comes close to the London Marathon. An iconic image of the event is the thousands of runners traipsing the streets to raise money for charity, many in fancy dress, hoping to stand out as a rhino, football mascot, giant tree, or escaped convict.

More than three quarters of competitors now run for a good cause and a third of all entry places are offered by charitable organisations. Over 750 charities have gold bond places including Martha.

The charity has held its gold bond places since 2013 and they generate valuable fundraising income for the charity. In that time, they have had 44 runners who have raised an incredible £81,120 between them.

The aim of their 9 runners is to raise as much money as possible for the charity that supports people with profound disabilities in Kent and Sussex. Martha Trust prides itself on providing the very best level of care with the fundraising providing the extras which ensure their residents are able to live life to the full.

If you feel inspired and would like to take on this prestigious event in aid of Martha Trust then the charity are accepting applications to run for them in the 2022 TCS London Marathon.

They are looking for keen fundraisers who are up for the challenge of running 26.2 miles in this iconic marathon.

To find out more or to apply visit https://www.marthatrust.org.uk/events/tcs-london-marathon-2022/ or call 01304 610448.

CEO Julie Gayler said: “ The annual TCS London Marathon is such a great event to be involved in. Taking part in this iconic event is a real adventure and you meet some wonderful people, enjoy some iconic sites along the route and help to raise thousands of pounds for a really good cause. We just ask runners to pledge to raise a minimum of £1,500 in sponsorship.”

Tesco community grants

Tesco is bringing a positive start to Thanet communities’ year by launching a campaign to give good causes part of a £300,000 boost.

From now to 6 February, Thanet listeners to Heart and Smooth radio stations who work with charities or not-for-profit organisations will be encouraged to apply for a £5,000 cash grant.

Priority will be given to projects that provide food and support to young people, such as school breakfast clubs, food banks, or charities supporting young people to manage mental health.

The campaign is running in addition to Tesco Community Grants, the in-store scheme where customers vote with blue tokens for community projects and groups, which has been helping local people since 2016.

Among the groups to receive funding for recent projects was Holy Trinity Church, which used its £1,000 grant to provide a volunteer-run community gardening space and wildlife regeneration area open to anyone interested in gardening and caring for the native wildlife of Thanet.

Claire de Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We know the start of the year can be tough for many families financially, so we wanted to find a way to give something extra to the communities our stores support across the country.

“We hope that Heart and Smooth listeners will help us celebrate all the community groups who make such a difference to young people and families, not just in January but year round too.

“We’re really proud to be launching this new campaign, which is an extra boost to our Tesco Community Grants scheme that already helps thousands of people every year.”

Graham Duxbury, Chief Executive at Groundwork, the charity that works with Tesco on community initiatives, said: “For many people the combination of money worries and the ongoing impact of the pandemic is making the start of 2022 a challenging time.

“That’s why it’s so important that we continue to support the local charities and community groups who work tirelessly to provide essential services and bring people together in neighbourhoods across the country. Money is tight for many of these groups too, so we’re delighted to be working with Tesco to make extra funds available so that they can expand their activities and help more people.”

To nominate your chosen charity or community group and to find out more about Tesco Community Grants go to www.tescocommunitygrants.org.uk

Mecca Bingo

Following its second Everyone Deserves a Christmas appeal, Mecca Bingo has announced that it helped deliver 4,130 hampers across the country in time for Christmas 2021.

Launched in November 2020, the Everyone Deserves a Christmas appeal involved all 71 clubs across the country and online, aiming to provide hampers to those most in need, allowing them to go through the festive season more comfortably. In 2021, Mecca aimed to provide 4,000 hampers, valued at a total amount of £200,000 and called on its loyal customers, local residents and businesses for their support and donations to help local charities.

Thanks to everyone’s support, a staggering 4,130 hampers worth £206,500 have been created across the nation to support 68 charities, allowing more families to make this Christmas extra special.