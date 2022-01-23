Police search for man after seven people assaulted in Ramsgate

Seven people were assaulted by a man in Ramsgate during the early hours of this morning (January 23) with three suffering face injuries

Kent Police was called at around 4.25am to a report that a man had assaulted a number of people in the Harbour Parade/Military Road area at Ramsgate seafront.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to identify the attacker.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify the suspect.

“Two women and one man were taken to hospital suffering from facial injuries. Four other people – two women and two men – were also reportedly assaulted but did not require hospital treatment.”

Anyone with information can call 101 and quote reference 46/14237/22.