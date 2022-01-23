Man arrested after numerous vehicles damaged in Approach Road crash

A man has been arrested following a crash in Margate where up to seven cars were damaged.

Police were called at 9.25pm last night (January 22) to reports of a collision with a number of parked vehicles in Approach Road.

One resident said: “It was a huge mess. One car was dragged up the road, others were hit on the way through.”

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 9.25pm on Saturday 22 January after a car collided with a number of parked vehicles in Approach Road, Margate.

“Officers attended and a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs. No injuries were reported.”

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was also called to the scene. A spokesperson said: “We sent two fire engines to the scene, but it appears there was no action for crews to take other than to make the scene safe until other agencies arrived.”

In 2020 members of Park Approach Tenants & Residents Association (PATRA) appealed for traffic calming or a 20mph limit to be introduced in the road following numerous incidents of speeding and dangerous driving.