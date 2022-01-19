Man charged with store burglaries in Margate and Broadstairs

A man has been charged over a burglary at the Premier convenience store in Margate’s lower High Street.

The break-in was reported to have taken place between 1am and 8.15am on Saturday, January 1.

The till was damaged and a large amount of cigarettes were stolen, as well as a quantity of money.

Following an appeal made to the public for information, officers arrested a man.

James Samson, 42 of Dalby Square, Cliftonville, has been charged with the burglary.

He was also charged in relation to a burglary at Asda in Broadstairs on Saturday 8 January.

He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Friday 14 January and was bailed to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 8 February.