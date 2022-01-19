Plan B covid measures to end next week

Plan B measures brought in to slow the spread of Omicron will not be renewed after they expire on January 26.

From Thursday, January 27 there will no longer be mandatory Covid passes in England, although businesses can use them if they want to.

Face masks will no longer be mandatory although guidance will ask people to consider them in crowded places and the work from home guidance will end.

Restrictions on visits to care homes will also be eased.

From tomorrow face masks in classrooms will no longer be required.

There will still be a legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive for Covid although this is reduced from Monday (January 24) to five days if you have two negative tests.

The PM told Parliament today (January 19) that self isolation rules expire on March 24 and he does not expect them to be renewed and if data allows may even call for a vote to bring that date forward.

The PM said we must all remain cautious over the last weeks of winter but said data showed the Omicron wave has now peaked with hospital admissions stabilised and intensive care admissions falling.

He said the booster campaign meant England can return to Plan A from next Thursday and it was now time to ‘trust the judgement of the British public.’

In a statement to Parliament, the PM said: “Today’s latest ONS data show clearly that infection levels are falling in England. And while there are some places where cases are likely to continue rising, including in primary schools – our scientists believe it is likely that the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally.

“There remain, of course, significant pressures on the NHS across our country, and especially in the North East and North West.

But hospital admissions -which were doubling every 9 days just two weeks ago – have now stabilised, with admissions in London even falling. And the numbers in intensive care not only remain low but are actually also falling.

“So this morning, the Cabinet concluded that because of the extraordinary booster campaign together with the way the public have responded to the Plan B measures, we can return to Plan A in England and allow Plan B regulations to expire.”