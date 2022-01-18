Prior assault ruled out as cause of death of Thanet man Phil Stovell

A Kent Police investigation into the death of Thanet man Phil Stovell after he was hit by a vehicle in Garlinge last October has ruled out a prior assault as the cause of fatal injuries.

Kent Police was called at around 1am on Thursday 7 October to a report that a man had been found with injuries in Caxton Road. The driver of the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

Mr Stovell, 32, was flown to hospital by air ambulance but later died from his injuries.

The track worker’s injuries were initially treated as having resulted from being hit by the vehicle but further enquiries then suggested he had been assaulted before the collision.

Police say a review of CCTV and extensive house-to-house enquiries, have resulted in officers now being satisfied that the injuries were not the result of an assault.

A 40-year-old man arrested at the time on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains under investigation. Two other men arrested on suspicion of assault were released without charge.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing with their enquiries into the incident, and a 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains under investigation.

“Two other men who were arrested and bailed on suspicion of assaulting the victim have since been released without charge. This followed a thorough review of all available CCTV footage and extensive house-to-house enquiries, resulting in officers now being satisfied that the victim’s injuries were not the result of an assault.”