Kent Police launch My Community Voice messaging service

A new messaging service has been launched by Kent Police.

My Community Voice aims to help residents, businesses, and community groups across the county keep in touch with their local policing teams.

Officers will post real-time messages about local matters that may affect you or your community, such as updates on scams, appeals, anti-social behaviour, events and more.

The system is more than just a messaging service; it allows people to reply to the alerts officers upload, share information and tell officers about the issues affecting them.

Residents will be able to play an active part in police appeals as well as being kept up to date with what’s happening in their local area.

Unlike social media, My Community Voice is a secure and personal messaging system that allows you to determine what type of messages you receive and how. The service sends updates about your local area directly from the police officers themselves.

Superintendent Pete Steenhuis said: “My Community Voice is a great tool that gives the public a chance to get useful information specific to their area while also being active participants in helping to prevent and detect crime and anti-social behaviour.

“It gives local communities the chance to decide exactly what information they receive from Kent Police and enables them to be notified via email, text or voice note.

“Kent Police is committed to engaging with communities across Kent and Medway to help protect people from harm and My Community Voice can further enable the police and public to work together to both reduce and prevent crime.”

To start getting alerts, register your details at www.mycommunityvoicekent.co.uk. It is completely free.

This service is not monitored 24/7 and is not for reporting crimes or incidents. You can report a crime online or via LiveChat at www.kent.police.uk. If you have a hearing or speech impairment, use our textphone service on 18000. In an emergency, call 999.