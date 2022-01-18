CCTV images released as part of Margate rape investigation

Kent Police officers have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to as part of an investigation into the rape of a woman in Margate.

It was reported that the offence took place at a property in Cliftonville in the early hours of Saturday 13 November 2021 after the victim met a man in Northdown Road near Zion Place.

Following a number of enquiries, including forensic testing and CCTV reviews, police are now able to issue images of a man they believe could help officers establish the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/231546/21.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.