Putting funk into recycled junk at Chilton Primary School

Young fashionistas are putting the funk into junk clothing at Chilton Primary in Ramsgate.

To mark the start of their creative Passion for Fashion topic, Year 2 children were encouraged to let their imaginations run wild as they designed and made any item of clothing or accessories from a whole range of recycled rubbish.

Their material included clean bin bags, cardboard boxes, plastic bottles, material cut-outs and newspaper.

Armed with scissors, tape, glue or staples, the young designers got to work to bring their ideas to life.

Year 2 teacher Emily Davey explained: “This activity was the entry point to kick start our Passion for Fashion topic which is all about discovering British designers and commenting on their distinctive styles.

“The girls and boys explored the shape of clothing, colours, patterns and line work and learned how to join materials together by using glue, staples and sewing techniques such as a running stitch.”

In the coming weeks they will find out how to finish a product by learning how to attach buttons, ribbons, sequins and use fabric crayons to create designs.

At the end of the topic the year group will create their own unique ‘Brand Chilton’ clothing which will be sewn and finished employing a range of different skills and techniques they have learned.

Head of School Kate Law said: “This a fabulous start to a great creative topic. The children were so engaged and enthusiastic. We were impressed at the diversity of what they created using just basic junk materials – there were some interesting and unusual accessories and headwear that were all individual and striking in their own way.

“It is a great to experiment through learning like this, and I can’t wait to see the finished Brand Chilton Clothing at the end of the topic.”