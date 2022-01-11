Thanet council opens applications for Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant

Applications are now open for a new business grant to help the hospitality and leisure sector in Thanet.

The ‘Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant’ is being administered by Thanet District Council and will support hospitality, leisure, and accommodation businesses which have been impacted by the Omicron variant.

The scheme will provide eligible Thanet companies with a one-off grant based on the rateable value of their business on 30 December 2021. Grants range from £2,667 to £6,000.

To be eligible to apply, applicants must:

Have been trading on 30 December 2021

Be the current business premise ratepayer

Offer in-person services within the required sectors

Have at least 50% of business activity within the following sectors:

Hospitality – For the purposes of this scheme, a hospitality business can be defined as a business whose main function is to provide a venue for the consumption and sale of food and drink.

Leisure – For the purposes of this scheme, a leisure business can be defined as a business that provides opportunities, experiences and facilities, in particular for culture, recreation, entertainment, celebratory events and days and nights out.

Accommodation – For the purposes of this scheme, an accommodation business can be defined as a business whose main lodging provision is used for holiday, travel or other purposes

How to apply

Eligible businesses must complete and submit a new online application form by the deadline of Monday 14 February, regardless of previous grants applied for. This is because the Government has asked councils to collect a new application form for each Omicron Grant considered.

Thanet council has a team in place ready to deal with applications and aim to review and pay all eligible claims within 28 days of receipt, but hope many will be paid much quicker than this.

To find out more about the grant and check eligibility, go to Thanet District’s Council website.

If you need any assistance in completing the application form, please contact the grants team on: businesscashgrants@thanet.gov.uk

Cllr Reece Pugh, Cabinet Member for Economic Development at Thanet District Council said: “The Omicron variant had a major impact on Christmas trade in the leisure and hospitality sectors, with significantly reduced football and a huge number of cancellations. I urge the district’s businesses to check if they are eligible for financial support by visiting our website and applying before the deadline of 14 February, 2022.

“We have tried to keep the application process as simple as possible and as similar as it could be to earlier forms businesses may have completed. This Government funding is vital to our local economy and we will be processing applications as efficiently and quickly as we can.”

The Government is also making additional funding available to Local Authorities for their ARG (Additional Restrictions Grant) schemes. This scheme is currently being developed and details will be on the council website shortly.

To stay up-to-date about business news, including grant schemes involving Thanet District Council, email highstreets@thanet.gov.uk to sign up for alerts.