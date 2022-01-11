Ramsgate’s Celandine Hall is being offered on rental market

The Celandine Hall in Ramsgate is on the rental market.

The hall is being marketed by Miles & Barr Commercial with a letting price of £65,000.

The four floor building, which offers 7,400sq ft of space, has undergone a full renovation, with the current vendors leaving the property as an empty shell.

Miles and Barr’s Commercial Manager Phil Hoskin said: “We are all absolutely delighted to be the chosen agent to market such a stunning and historical building in the heart of Ramsgate. The property offers an excellent opportunity for national and local businesses due to its close proximity to Ramsgate’s Royal Harbour and Marina. The property also boasts a wide variety of different uses under Class E including retail, restaurant and cafes, assembly and leisure, indoor sports, recreational or even fitness studio”.

The property, at 29-31 Harbour Street, is thought to have been a toy shop in the first half of the 1800s.

It then evolved into a drapers and gentleman’s outfitters in the late 1800s before being annexed by the growth of the Hyland, Lewis and Linon department store.

During this era the building undertook significant alterations. The rear of the building was reconfigured and modern services installed. Sometime after 1929 the shop front was unified and remains as found today. The property is Grade II Listed.

Building timeline

1849 29 Harbour Street: Registered to Misses Lyon as a Toy shop

1885 29 Harbour Street: Parcel of land to rear subleased between Edward King Kennard, tailor and outfitter of Ramsgate, John Orrick Kennard and William Kennard, draper of Croydon from Alfred Davis Hodgman, carrier of Ramsgate

1895 29-31 Harbour Street: Registered to E K Kennard, tailor, outfitter and agent to Dr Jaeger

1911 29-31 Harbour Street: Electric lighting and hot water heating system installed. Commissioned by Lewis, Hyland & Linon occupying the full address

1914/15 29-37 Harbour Street: Lewis, Hyland & Linom family drapers & outfitters now registered to full address. Lewis joins the company name.

1929 29-31 Harbour Street: Lewis & Hyland, drapers, fashion specialists & gents outfitters registered to address. Loss of Linon from company name. Shopfront rebranded afterwards, likely to be when the existing single shop front replaced separate 29 & 31 entrances

1950s 29-39 Harbour Street unified. 29-31 yard space no longer shown in map.

Late C20 29-31 Harbour St. separated from 33. Registered ‘Celandine’ Hall, Indoor Market until its closure in 2014.