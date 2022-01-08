No arrests following report of ‘group with knife’ in Millmead

Police were called to Millmead last night (January 7) following a report of a group of people with a knife.

Officers were called to Millmead Road at 6.14pm. However, after finding the group no knife was found and no arrests were made.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 6.14pm on Friday 7 January to Millmead Road, Margate, following reports that a group of people had been seen in the area, possibly with a knife.

“Officers attended and located the group, no knives were found and no arrests were made.”